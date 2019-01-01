New York Mets

The Score
48902019_thumbnail

Wilpons negotiating sale of Mets to billionaire Steve Cohen

by: Jason Wilson The Score 4m

The New York Mets are potentially heading toward a regime change at the ownership level. The Wilpon family - which assumed control of the club in 2002 - reached an agreement with investor Steve Cohen to increase his stake in the team, the two sides...

Tweets