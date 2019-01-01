New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets ownership changing hands; Wilpons could be ousted in five years
by: Joe Rivera — Sporting News 7m
Steve Cohen could be the next Mets majority owner, leaving the Wilpon family out in the dust.
Tweets
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: How many Mets fans care if the new majority owner “escaped criminal indictment” despite being the FBI’s main target... donated $2.25 million to a Super PAC called America Leads that supported Chris Christie's presidential candidacy... oh and is dubbed the “hedge fund king” https://t.co/NQP3O0fgTnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYMammoths: #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
June 2026: with manager John Buck’s Mets 12 games back, Mets fans pine for the good old days of the Wilpons.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If it could happen with the Mets...BREAKING: The Sterling Partners and Steve Cohen are negotiating an agreement in which Cohen would increase his investment in the #Mets, per source. Fred Wilpon will remain Control Person and CEO for five years and Jeff Wilpon will remain COO for five-year period as well.Blogger / Podcaster
-
"We understand this is a results business." https://t.co/eFuJfHfxJmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets fans having to wait five years for Steve Cohen to take control of the team. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets