New York Mets

Metstradamus
48904866_thumbnail

Steve Cohen poised to become New York Mets' new owner in five years

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

The New York Mets lost Zack Wheeler in free agency today, but they are gaining a new owner in five years. News broke this afternoon that the Sterling Group, Fred Wilpon’s company that owns th…

Tweets