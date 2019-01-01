New York Mets
Wilpons in talks to sell controlling stake in Mets
by: ESPN — ESPN 9m
Steve Cohen, a billionaire hedge fund manager who owns 4% of the New York Mets, is negotiating an agreement to acquire up to 80% of the team.
