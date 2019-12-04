New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steve Cohen’s looming Mets takeover changes everything
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 29s
The words seem coldly ironic now, almost 40 years later. But early on the Friday afternoon of Jan. 25, 1980, they had the desired effect. Until this moment, Fred Wilpon had been an anonymous
Tweets
-
RT @FoleysNY: Photographer, @jeanfruth , and former @baseballhall president, Jeff Idelson, are here for the book signing! Please join us and help us raise money for @UmpsCare! 6-8 pm https://t.co/ReYRG2qrgHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It's long been since time to sell. But yet they find a way to hang on up to this point. I'm not celebrating until the ink is dry and Jeffy is on an island with Idi Amin and Elvis.@Metstradamus I've been saying this for a long time. The Madoff episode caused much of the Wilpon wealth to disappear more than anyone knew. They purchased many big items using their bank accounts that had phony funds in it. Their debt skyrocketed. Now time to sell!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tiki (sort of) knew https://t.co/s4wd4qxjrjBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: 🛴 RT TO WIN 🛴 Retweet for your chance to win a @mconforto8 autographed photo, courtesy of @MetsMemorabilia. #Mets25DaysOfGiving https://t.co/0LXogh77xzBlogger / Podcaster
-
🛴 RT TO WIN 🛴 Retweet for your chance to win a @mconforto8 autographed photo, courtesy of @MetsMemorabilia. #Mets25DaysOfGivingOfficial Team Account
-
"If you knew that you weren't going to re-sign Zack Wheeler, he should've been traded in the offseason last year" @john_jastremski thinks the Mets could've handled the Wheeler situation better:TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets