New York Mets

Newsday
21984043_thumbnail

Timeline of Wilpon family's ownership of Mets | Newsday

by: December 4, 2019 6:36 PM Newsday 6m

Jan. 24, 1980: Doubleday & Co. purchases controlling interest in the Mets from the Charles Payson family for $21.1 million. Minority partner Fred Wilpon’s share is a reported to be 5 percent. Nov. 14,

Tweets