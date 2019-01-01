New York Mets

Metsblog
48906858_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo believes Mets can contend for 2020 World Series

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo is optimistic about the Mets' World Series chances entering 2020, looking for a strong start and finish as he takes over CF and stays healthy after a neck injury slowed him last year.

Tweets