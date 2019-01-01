New York Mets

Metsblog
45866981_thumbnail

Mets' JD Davis on playing for former teammate Carlos Beltran: 'It's going to be fun'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Davis had an impressive first season with the Mets in 2019, setting career highs with a .307 average, 22 home runs, and 57 runs driven in.

Tweets