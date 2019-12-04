New York Mets

New York Post
48912728_thumbnail

Mets’ likely savior Steve Cohen is controversial free spender who ‘f—ing hates to lose’

by: Thornton McEnery New York Post 4m

The potential new owner of the Mets may have faults — but spending money is not one of them. Billionaire hedge-fund manager Steve Cohen — in talks to buy 80 percent of the Mets — is a huge

