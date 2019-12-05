New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
A New Era for the Mets?

by: LYONS RADIO NETWORK Talkin' Mets

Mike Silva is joined by Howard Megdal, author of the book Wilpon's Folly, to discuss Steve Cohen as the new principle owner of the Mets. Hear Mike's thoughts on the Mets rotation now that Zack Wheeler is in Philadelphia.

