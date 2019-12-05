New York Mets
The Wilpons’ worst and best moments as Mets owners
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 7m
The Fred and Jeff Wilpon era has a shelf life. They are in the process of selling 80 percent of the Mets to hedge-fund billionaire Steve Cohen, who would become the majority owner in five years. Here
RT @TooGooden16: I love the fact that the reason the Wilpons have to sell the team is that everyone hates Jeff.Blogger / Podcaster
He apologized to the MVP candidate https://t.co/oFqQLOGJNCBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: ESPN NY TONIGHT W/ LARRY HARDESTY: @Hardestyespn is focusing on the impending sale of the Mets, the probably start of Eli Manning on MNF and explains what that means for the future of sports in New York City. L I S T E N : https://t.co/cSWnWo4h45 https://t.co/w1l3CitgbsTV / Radio Personality
Giving Thanks for all the good memories of the Mets in the decade of the 2010s! https://t.co/KExRS0BLlZBlogger / Podcaster
Well for starters Cohen is worth more than 20x more than Loria, has a reputation as a do-what-it-takes killer, and the Mets are upgrading from what was probably the worst ownership in MLB. So yeah I’ll take the billionaire mystery box.it is very weird to see Mets fans and beats talking themselves into thinking massive, unrepentant criminal and fraudster Steve Cohen is the answer to NYM's payroll woes just because he buys fine art. Jeff Loria was so invested in fine art he still runs a dealership and gallery.Blogger / Podcaster
Bouncing back against the Nuggets won't be easy https://t.co/e9hLCOwnvUBlogger / Podcaster
