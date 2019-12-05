No Wheeler; Less Wilpon; Now What?

Well for starters Cohen is worth more than 20x more than Loria, has a reputation as a do-what-it-takes killer, and the Mets are upgrading from what was probably the worst ownership in MLB. So yeah I’ll take the billionaire mystery box.

Nathan Bernhardt it is very weird to see Mets fans and beats talking themselves into thinking massive, unrepentant criminal and fraudster Steve Cohen is the answer to NYM's payroll woes just because he buys fine art. Jeff Loria was so invested in fine art he still runs a dealership and gallery.