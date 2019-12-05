New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
No Wheeler; Less Wilpon; Now What?
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 50s
Or is that too shortsighted a priority for the rabble up here in the not-so-cheap seats? The best news about Cohen, in addition to his resources, is that hes a Mets fan.
Tweets
-
RT @TooGooden16: I love the fact that the reason the Wilpons have to sell the team is that everyone hates Jeff.Blogger / Podcaster
-
He apologized to the MVP candidate https://t.co/oFqQLOGJNCBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: ESPN NY TONIGHT W/ LARRY HARDESTY: @Hardestyespn is focusing on the impending sale of the Mets, the probably start of Eli Manning on MNF and explains what that means for the future of sports in New York City. L I S T E N : https://t.co/cSWnWo4h45 https://t.co/w1l3CitgbsTV / Radio Personality
-
Giving Thanks for all the good memories of the Mets in the decade of the 2010s! https://t.co/KExRS0BLlZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Well for starters Cohen is worth more than 20x more than Loria, has a reputation as a do-what-it-takes killer, and the Mets are upgrading from what was probably the worst ownership in MLB. So yeah I’ll take the billionaire mystery box.it is very weird to see Mets fans and beats talking themselves into thinking massive, unrepentant criminal and fraudster Steve Cohen is the answer to NYM's payroll woes just because he buys fine art. Jeff Loria was so invested in fine art he still runs a dealership and gallery.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bouncing back against the Nuggets won't be easy https://t.co/e9hLCOwnvUBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets