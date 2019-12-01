New York Mets

nj.com
48918935_thumbnail

MLB rumors | Is Yankees’ fallback Stephen Strasburg a fit in New York? ‘At first blush, no!’ - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 17s

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg met with the Yankees on Wednesday and is believed to be the club's backup plan as a rotation addition to fellow free agent Gerrit Cole.

Tweets