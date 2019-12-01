New York Mets

Report: Steve Cohen Would Immediately Own Over 50% of Mets

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 25s

According to a report by Mike Ozanian of Forbes, if the Mets sale from Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz goes through, Steve Cohen is expected to immediately own over 50% of the team.Ozanian also note

