by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies star Lenny Dykstra joined WIP's Angelo Cataldi on Thursday to discuss Zack Wheeler's five-year, $118 million contract. The conversation quickly devolved into a screaming match.

