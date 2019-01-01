New York Mets
Mets acquire CF Marisnick from Astros
by: Matt Kelly — MLB: Mets 11s
In need of a center fielder, the Mets acquired outfielder Jake Marisnick from the Astros on Thursday. In return, Houston receives left-hander Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona. Marisnick, 28, is known for his defensive prowess -- a skill the...
