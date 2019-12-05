Astros trade Jake Marisnick to the Mets

Orioles announce they've signed INF Dilson Herrera to a 2020 minor lg deal. Herrera, 25, debuted at 20 with Mets in 2014. Last played in MLB with Reds in 18. Hasn't hit in MLB. Slashed .248/.330/.501 with 24 HRs at AAA with Mets org in 2019. Plays multiple positions. Mainly 2B/3B