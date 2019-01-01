New York Mets

Metsblog
48928156_thumbnail

Mets' Noah Syndergaard reacts to Zack Wheeler signing with Phillies

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Whether the Phillies doling out $118 million for five years of Zack Wheeler turns out to be an overpay or not, one thing that is certain is that Wheeler fleeing the Mets for a division rival that is trying to leapfrog them is bad for New York.

Tweets