New York Mets

The Wall Street Journal
48930483_thumbnail

What Steve Cohen Means to the Mets—Now and in the Future - WSJ

by: Jared Diamond The Wall Street Journal 4m

Mets fans celebrated when they learned that billionaire Steven A. Cohen was close to an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the team. If approved, the deal would represent a seismic shift in the baseball landscape.

Tweets