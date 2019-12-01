New York Mets

nj.com
48932031_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Red Sox’s Mookie Betts to New York? Ranking Boston’s potential trade partners - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is considering trading right fielder Mookie Betts to comply with owner John Henry's mandate to get the payroll under the luxury tax threshold for 2020.

Tweets