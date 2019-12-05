New York Mets

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 5, 2019 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has signed outfielder Jarrett Parker and infielder Max Moroff to minor league contracts with invitations to Major League Spring Training. They join Chasen Shreve who...

