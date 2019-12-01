New York Mets

Mets Sign INF Max Moroff, OF Jarrett Parker to Minor League Deals

by: Michael Mayer

The Mets announced they've signed utility man Max Moroff and outfielder Jarrett Parker to minor league deals with invitations to major league camp.Moroff, 26, played in 20 big league games for

