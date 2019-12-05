New York Mets

Newsday
48938819_thumbnail

Proposed sale of Mets by Wilpons to Steve Cohen would not include SNY | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 5, 2019 6:15 PM Newsday 5m

SportsNet New York, the television home of Mets games since its launch in 2006, will not change hands as part of the Wilpon family’s pending sale of most of the Mets to hedge fund billionaire Steve Co

Tweets