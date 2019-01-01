New York Mets

Unbiased Sports Network

MLB News: Mets Acquire Jake Marisnick From The Astros

by: Vincent Rapisardi Unbiased Sports Network 13m

MLB news: The New York Mets have acquired outfielder Jake Marisnick from the Houston Astros. According to multiple sources, the New York Mets have acquired outfielder Jake Marisnick from the Houston Astros in exchange for pitcher Blake Taylor and...

Tweets