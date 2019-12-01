New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Cohen Deal For Mets Will Not Include SNY
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 14m
According to Newsday (Tim Healey, Neil Best, and David Lennon contributed to the report), billionaire hedge fund owner Steve Cohen's pending investment increase and eventual majority ownership sta
Tweets
-
RT @DaveBlezowNYP: Well I’d call that a heck of a first Up in the Blue Seats podcast! https://t.co/1e7mSwfidsBlogger / Podcaster
-
For Local TV Ad Sales Leaders-Bottom line is impression based selling is much better than the GRP Method--Proven on national level & local ad sales execs need to get with the program-throw old tools away &. start driving the impression automobile 2 work instead of GRP unicycleBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Have a little Mets fan on your hands or know someone expecting? Grab our 4 pack of onesies! Unisex for the little boy or girl. Three button snap enclosure. Get all 4 onesies for the price of 3! https://t.co/LpfO98DuTVSuper Fan
-
Don't expect him to start breaking news on a regular basis, though https://t.co/eJrFqCjZUHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FindYourTeamNow: @MetsMerized @SaltyGary @MetsDaddy2013 @MetsFansUnited1 @MetsAvenue that was a great night! watching the money being raised!! we did good! https://t.co/Puu8Xd2esvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Great piece on local TV Ad Sales evolving to an impression based system similar to networks. Selling this way uses your inventory in a much better fashion. The piece of software that eases this along is clearly Wide Orbit. DM me to find out more.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets