New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trade: Mets get Jake Marisnick from Astros for prospects - Sports Illustrated
by: Associated Press — Sports Illustrated 4m
New York traded away prospects Blake Taylor and Kenedy Corona for Marisnick, who hit .233 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs for Houston in 2019.
Tweets
-
Live look-in on @nyknicks courtesy @MSGNetworksTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @KevinCooney: Go home, NFC East. You drunkTV / Radio Personality
-
Honestly, we all know who @onepeloton should be looking to right this wrong commercial. Damn, here’s my “Nervous about to get started” pic. Already got the bike. Gimme a 📞☎️📱. You’re welcome.TV / Radio Personality
-
🎵 Hey, hey it's a New York Mets game The7Line's gonna watch em play Hey, hey it's a New York Mets game The7Line is watching them play Bring the family and the kids who play Little League one game with the army They're gonna say ya gotta believe 🎵 Another "Cranky" bangerSuper Fan
-
RT @timbhealey: New: What Steve Cohen buying the Mets means for SNY, and why his approval by other owners likely won’t be voted on for a long time. https://t.co/MzWVwtTiCLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Cohen Era Mets acquire World Series Champion Jake Marisnick! https://t.co/X0ZviAz7BzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets