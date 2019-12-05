Thank you, Bobby Jenks, for sharing your story & the hardships you went through these past several years. These stories pull back the curtain of a professional athlete and show it’s not always so glamorous. These guys go through tremendous struggles & fight their own demons.

The Players' Tribune “There’s this thing now going on at some hospitals called concurrent surgeries. It’s basically one doctor overseeing two surgeries … at the same time. This is really happening. In 2019. At legit, reputable hospitals.” Bobby Jenks has a story to tell. https://t.co/1SKZzaVCvb