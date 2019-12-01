New York Mets

Mets Merized
MLB News: Padres Acquire Tommy Pham in Trade With Rays

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 1m

In a late-night blockbuster, the Padres and Rays have agreed to a deal that would send center-fielder Tommy Pham and a prospect to the San Diego Padres for Hunter Renfroe and Xavier Edwards accord

