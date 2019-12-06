New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for December 6, 2019
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
Mets Trade For a Year of Jake Marisnick https://t.co/LQ8zTQ235aBlogger / Podcaster
-
If Cohen and the new Mets truly want to make a statement to their fans and to the Yankees, they would sign Gerrit Cole.“Anyone betting against him dominating in a statistical business doesn’t know his background.” What you can expect from The Steve Cohen #Mets when the new owner takes over. From @Joelsherman1 https://t.co/q1dzmhApXZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: MLB News: Twins Sign Veteran Catcher Alex Avila https://t.co/SIwunUGSgv #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets made a move yesterday but the impending sale of the team was still on the forefront of everyone’s mind. Don’t miss any of the latest articles concerning one of the biggest Mets stories in recent memory. https://t.co/2ClOcfbQt6Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Twins have reached agreement with Alex Avila on a 1-year, $4.25M contract. @JeffPassan 1stBeat Writer / Columnist
-
So greedy.@PeterBotte More likely (but still unlikely): Yanks fans imaging a Cole, Strasburg, Bumgardner weekend signingBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets