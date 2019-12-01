New York Mets

MLB News: Twins Sign Veteran Catcher Alex Avila

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

The Twins have signed veteran catcher Alex Avila according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. It's a one-year deal worth $4.25 million.Avilia, 32, hit .207/.353/.421 (.795 OPS vs RHP) with nine home runs

