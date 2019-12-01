New York Mets

Mets Merized
48955769_thumbnail

MLB Rumor Roundup: Yankees Have Prioritized Gerrit Cole

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 5m

Padres and Rays Trade OutfieldersIn a late-night blockbuster, the Padres have agreed to send Hunter Renfroe and Xavier Edwards to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Tommy Pham and IF/P Jake Cr

Tweets