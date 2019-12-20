New York Mets

Mets Merized
45528872_thumbnail

2019 Mets Report Card: Steven Matz, LHP

by: Samantha Brown

Steven Matz, LHPPlayer Data: Age: 28, B/T: R/LPrimary Stats: 32 games, 160.1 IP, 4.21 ERA, 1.341 WHIP, K/9 8.59Advanced Stats: 96 ERA+, 4.60 FIP,  75.5  LOB%, 47.1 GB%, 4.33 xFIP, 1.6 fWAR

