Mets Sign Brad Brach to One-Year Deal with 2021 Player Option

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 37s

The New York Mets have brought back a member of the 2019 squad.According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB Network, Brad Brach is returning to Queens on a one-year, $850,000 deal with a

