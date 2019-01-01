New York Mets

The Score
Report: Mets re-sign Brach to 1-year deal with 2021 option

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 4m

The New York Mets re-signed free-agent reliever Brad Brach to a one-year, $850,000 contract with a 2021 player option for $1.25 million, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.Brach's salary will actually be $1.35 million in 2020 because he's...

