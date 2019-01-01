New York Mets
Mets reach deal to bring back Brach (source)
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 8m
The Mets have agreed to a one-year contract with right-handed reliever Brad Brach, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Friday afternoon. The club hasn't confirmed the deal, which is worth $850,000 in 2020 and includes a $1.25 million player...
The Mets are bringing back reliever Brad Brach https://t.co/UY26yQOuPXTV / Radio Network
"We've always liked that he's a smart, competitive kid and I think you'll see that and see him perform better because of it." An NL East source on why Marcus Stroman should be better with the Mets in 2020 (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/HpH0e7M6vRTV / Radio Network
The focus for the #Mets and the Winter Meetings IMO should be to come away with at least one of Betances/Treinen and shopping Dominic Smith in a deal for a starting pitcherMinors
Like father, like son https://t.co/49zGYL9RxZBlogger / Podcaster
RT @joshuarhett: “The motto was originally used to emphasize teamwork, loyalty, and toughness,” the US Military Academy told The Post in a statement. “The academy immediately discontinued using it upon notification of its tie to hate groups.” https://t.co/sdNcKnvt66Blogger / Podcaster
Fred Wilpon is on his way out as #Mets owner, so we take a look back at his tumultuous tenure at the helm https://t.co/fpTQn6V3CfBlogger / Podcaster
