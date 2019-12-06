New York Mets

Brad Brach coming back to Mets bullpen with one-year deal

Brad Brach was a solid trade-deadline addition for the Mets in 2019, earning him another look for next season. The right-handed reliever is returning to the Mets on a one-year deal with a player

