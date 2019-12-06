New York Mets

Newsday
48965554_thumbnail

Mets re-sign reliever Brad Brach  | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com December 6, 2019 3:29 PM Newsday 1m

Brad Brach, a New Jersey native who pitched well in his seven weeks with the Mets last season, is back. The Mets re-signed the righthanded reliever to a one-year deal for $850,000 — plus a $1.25-milli

Tweets