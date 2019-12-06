RELEASE - Mets re-sign RHP Brad Brach | MLB.com

New York Mets

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 6, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has re-signed RHP Brad Brach to a one-year contract with a player option for 2021. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated RHP Chris Flexen for...

