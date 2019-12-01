New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Designate Chris Flexen For Assignment
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1m
After signing right-hander Brad Brach to a one-year contract on Friday afternoon, the New York Mets announced that fellow right-hander Chris Flexen was designated for assignment as the correspondi
Tweets
-
RT @eccentricladdie: FanGraphs adding exit velocity for hitting prospects is huge. Really shouldn’t be hard for astute baseball fans to differentiate the good prospects from the bad ones. Can’t wait to see the Dodgers’ numbersBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Should Take A Long Look At Hyun-Jin Ryu https://t.co/wmSgwhtrQ3 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Only three teams have had four players younger than 28 (age on 6/30) post an OPS+ of 125 or better with at least 400 PA in a season since 1900: Reds, 1965: Astros, 2017 Mets, 2019: Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, J.D. Davis @Mets #Mets @MetsMerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BrettCyrgalis: Backcheck Column: PK Subban should be embarrassed. His game is in shambles, his team is a mess — and he has all the time in the world for more endorsements. Gross. Plus more... https://t.co/dyWAwVx3RjBlogger / Podcaster
-
So accurate… 😅Official Team Account
-
Devils fired their crappy coach. Knicks fired their crappy coach. Wilpons sold the Mets. Hey @woodyjohnson4 @nyjetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets