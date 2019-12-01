New York Mets

Mets Merized
47156505_thumbnail

Mets Should Take A Long Look At Hyun-Jin Ryu

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 2m

There seems to be an odd debate circulating on Twitter and talk radio on how the New York Mets should go about replacing right-hander Zack Wheeler, who just signed a five-year deal worth $118 mill

Tweets