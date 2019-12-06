New York Mets
Astros trade Jake Marisnick to the Mets
by: Jeremy Freeborn — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
The Houston Astros traded outfielder Jake Marisnick of Riverside, CA to the New York Mets on Thursday for minor league southpaw pitcher Blake Taylor of Orange, CA and minor league outfielder Kenedy…
