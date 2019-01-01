New York Mets

Metsblog
47980028_thumbnail

Mets' divisional rival Phillies reportedly interested in both Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

With baseball's Winter Meetings just a few days away, the MLB hot stove continues to burn, and one of the Mets' divisional foes is reportedly set to pursue some of the biggest names on the market.

Tweets