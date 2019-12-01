New York Mets

Mets Merized
48982284_thumbnail

Mets Lost More Than $120 Million Over Last Two Years

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 26s

James Wagner, David Waldstein, and Kevin Draper of the New York Times published a history of the Wilpon family this week.In the piece, they report that the Mets have lost over $60 million in e

Tweets