New York Mets

Mets Merized
48987487_thumbnail

Mets Showing Interest in Rick Porcello

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

Matt Cerone of SNY reports that the Mets are talking to free agent starter, Rick Porcello, and that there is mutual interest in reaching an agreement.Porcello, 30, is coming off a season in w

Tweets