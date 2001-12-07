New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Gerrit Cole offers coming soon | ‘Yankees don’t want to be denied’ - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
Free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole may start getting offers during the Winter Meetings, which begin Monday in San Diego.
Tweets
-
LolOil Can Boyd stole Charlie Brown's pitching motion. https://t.co/VWfzN441iG https://t.co/4ZFGzB29GdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Will discuss on podcast. Thurman not a HOF. Marvin Miller for sure. Dewey Evens and Whitaker are the only players you can honestly considerYankees’ Thurman Munson among finalists on 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot https://t.co/Eeq8WKeBLPBlogger / Podcaster
-
At @CPK where I’m buying if @DougWilliamsSNY or the rest of the BNNY crew is in Jersey.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @metsfansince02: Probably the most impressive inning I’ve ever seen from a Mets reliever. He made 3 above-average/all-star hitters look like little leaguers. Really hope we can see more of this Edwin Diaz in 2020... https://t.co/t4jS1FIy1kSuper Fan
-
RT @metsrewind: December 7, 2001: The @Mets trade Robin Ventura to the @Yankees for David Justice. One week later, on December 14, the @Mets flip Justice, sending him to the Oakland @Athletics for Mark Guthrie and Tyler Yates. #MetsRewind https://t.co/8R7ffr3WojBlogger / Podcaster
-
Shout out to Pete’s mom for blessing our timelines with more Young Pete content@ApexBaseball_ @Pete_Alonso20 Thanks Apex Baseball for all you do for this birthday boy https://t.co/lTHC9XXVTuBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets