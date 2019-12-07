New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' recent winter meetings history | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 7, 2019 8:21 PM — Newsday 11m
Highlighting the Mets’ biggest moves at the last five winter meetings: Dec. 13-17, 2018: At last year’s winter meetings, coming off their trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, the Mets flirted with
Tweets
-
Garden crowd is doing the wave. Coincidentally, famous wave hater Noah Syndergaard is here.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Diaz will bounce back. Book it.To give you an idea of how bizarre the 2019 season was for Edwin Diaz, here’s the list of pitchers in Major League history with a season of at least 5.00 ERA, 15.0 K/9, and 50 innings pitched: Edwin Diaz - 2019Blogger / Podcaster
-
Flexen fills one of the import slots on the Bears that opened when Josh Lindblom (expected to receive a multi-year deal) returned to the U.S.Chris Flexen, who was DFA’d by the Mets, is heading to Korea. Per a source, the 25-year old righty will be pitching for the Doosan Bears.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Had heard rumblings. Pretty wild the #Mets have lost 2 arms off their 40 man roster to Korea this offseason with Flexen and GagnonChris Flexen, who was DFA’d by the Mets, is heading to Korea. Per a source, the 25-year old righty will be pitching for the Doosan Bears.Minors
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: There's been a lot of discussion about Seth Lugo lately, so I think it's important to note his 6.9 career bWAR.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets