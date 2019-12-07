New York Mets
The Mets’ conundrum in making Josh Hader splash
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 17m
Brodie Van Wagenen flew into Las Vegas for last year’s Winter Meetings with the exhilaration still palpable over the blockbuster deal he had completed less than a week earlier with the Mariners. The
Garden crowd is doing the wave. Coincidentally, famous wave hater Noah Syndergaard is here.Beat Writer / Columnist
Diaz will bounce back. Book it.To give you an idea of how bizarre the 2019 season was for Edwin Diaz, here’s the list of pitchers in Major League history with a season of at least 5.00 ERA, 15.0 K/9, and 50 innings pitched: Edwin Diaz - 2019Blogger / Podcaster
Flexen fills one of the import slots on the Bears that opened when Josh Lindblom (expected to receive a multi-year deal) returned to the U.S.Chris Flexen, who was DFA’d by the Mets, is heading to Korea. Per a source, the 25-year old righty will be pitching for the Doosan Bears.Beat Writer / Columnist
Had heard rumblings. Pretty wild the #Mets have lost 2 arms off their 40 man roster to Korea this offseason with Flexen and GagnonChris Flexen, who was DFA’d by the Mets, is heading to Korea. Per a source, the 25-year old righty will be pitching for the Doosan Bears.Minors
RT @mikemayerMMO: There's been a lot of discussion about Seth Lugo lately, so I think it's important to note his 6.9 career bWAR.Blogger / Podcaster
Super Fan
