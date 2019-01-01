New York Mets
Binghamton Season Review: Rumble Ponies Struggle
by: Steve Schaeffler — Mets Minors 15m
In 2019 the Binghamton Rumble Ponies season was the tale of two halves as they started the season with a first half record of 35-29 but ended it with a 32-44 in the second half to finish 67-73 .47
