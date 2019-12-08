New York Mets

The Mets Police
49007648_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: the case for keeping Dom Smith and trading Pete Alonso you are afraid to admit

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Phil Mushnick is not afraid to confront the truth you cannot face yourselves: Unless MLB team owners have their own financial and other secrets to protect, Mets fans are supposed to be giddy that a fellow whose company paid $1.8 billion in fines and...

Tweets