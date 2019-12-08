New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kicking off the 2019 Winter Meetings
by: LYONS RADIO NETWORK — Talkin' Mets 12m
Show Notes The Mets didn't want Zack Wheeler and money wasn't the major issue. Brodie Van Wagenen warned us of a value-driven offseason. The Winter Meetings won't be sexy for the Mets. Don't sleep on Rick Porcello. He may be someone that the eyes...
Tweets
-
"Come get me" https://t.co/CLBEZjkJu2Blogger / Podcaster
-
On my way to San Diego for the winter meetings. The last time the Meetings were here, five years ago, the Mets landed John Mayberry Jr. and picked Sean Gilmartin in the Rule 5 draft. ... Yada, yada, yada, they went to the World Series.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Imagine if this were the Mets!Cubs Reportedly Signaling Need To Clear Payroll https://t.co/tEDRRm8JRO https://t.co/YOPBtFdL1nBlogger / Podcaster
-
If the #Mets are aiming lower than Rick Porcello we have a real problem here.He’s on the list but Mets might go with more of a depth piece. Depends on his price/market https://t.co/AxXQr3rcjeBlogger / Podcaster
-
If you've ever dreamed of playing Major League Baseball, this may be your chance. It sounds like the #Mets are looking for the biggest bargains they can get. #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I think #Mets fans overrate @TheRealSmith22 a bit... he's proven he's a nice bench piece. Great clubhouse guy, but hasn't hit when he's played regularly (see July)@metspolice I do agree that Alonso wont keep up the 50 HR pace every year...that number will drop so I would use a package around Dom to net another hitter for the lineup that will negate any Alonso drop offBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets